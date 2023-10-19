A contrarian call on a fallen Aim star

Recent quarters have been a reminder of the parallels between investing in the shares of equity fund managers and investing in their individual funds. When higher interest rates act as a perpetual lure for return-hungry investors and reduce the attraction of stocks, regaining momentum is a tall order.

Tip style Value Risk rating High Timescale Medium Term Bull points Cash-generative holdings

Stock looks very cheap

Costs appear under control

Consolidating sector Bear points Recent spike in net outflows

Sustainability now a crowded field

Now, however, conditions are presenting investors with a value case for the sort of asset managers that can easily control their costs, retain effective relationships with the intermediaries that sell their funds and are sufficiently differentiated to keep hold of client assets or – seen from another perspective – a possible source of inorganic growth for a larger struggling manager.