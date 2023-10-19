A contrarian call on a fallen Aim star

Recent quarters have been a reminder of the parallels between investing in the shares of equity fund managers and investing in their individual funds. When higher interest rates act as a perpetual lure for return-hungry investors and reduce the attraction of stocks, regaining momentum is a tall order.
Tip style
Value
Risk rating
High
Timescale
Medium Term
Bull points
- Cash-generative holdings
- Stock looks very cheap
- Costs appear under control
- Consolidating sector
Bear points
- Recent spike in net outflows
- Sustainability now a crowded field
Now, however, conditions are presenting investors with a value case for the sort of asset managers that can easily control their costs, retain effective relationships with the intermediaries that sell their funds and are sufficiently differentiated to keep hold of client assets or – seen from another perspective – a possible source of inorganic growth for a larger struggling manager.