This hidden winner will benefit from BT’s big idea

In 2025, BT (BT.A) is going to shut down the UK’s public switched telephone network (PSTN) and move its customers to its Openreach network. This means no more landlines. Soon, all communication will go through fibre-optic cables.

Tip style Growth Risk rating Medium Timescale Long Term Bull points Strong cash generation

Almost all revenue is recurring

Stable margins

Appealing cheap valuation Bear points Macro headwinds facing customers

Competition from telecoms rivals

BT hopes this move will mean big returns on the billions it has spent on fibre-optics. But under the radar there is another beneficiary of this transition. Gamma Communications (GAMA), a self-described unified Communications-as-a-Service company, provides software that allows customers to make calls over the internet. In effect, this equates to a service that integrates traditional phone lines, mobile phones and the internet.