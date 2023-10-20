Double your money with this high-yielding Reit

Inflation-linked rent reviews on 97 per cent of portfolio

Low-cost borrowings

Long-term tenant leases

33 per cent discount to NAV

10.7 per cent dividend yield

The Rule of 72 is a useful formula that is used to estimate the number of years required to double invested money at a given annual rate of return. For instance, if an investment generates an annualised return of 12 per cent, it will double your money in six years. Halve the annualised return to only 6 per cent and you need to be invested for twice as long.

Investors should be paying attention to this formula because the repricing of risk, in both the bond and equity markets, has meant achieving a double-digit annualised return from income-producing assets can now be achieved with less risk.