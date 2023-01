Do not expect leniency from HMRC this year

Crypto gains might have to be declared even if investors are nursing a loss

Make the most of your Isa, pension and charitable contributions

At the start of 2023, almost 5.7 million people still had not filed their 2021-22 tax return – close to half of the total number of taxpayers expected to do so.

If you are one of the latecomers, it's time to get your ducks in a row as this year things are expected to be a bit tougher.