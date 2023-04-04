/
Every tax change happening this week – and how to beat them

The new tax year brings good and bad news for savers and investors
April 4, 2023

Thursday marks the beginning of the latest tax year. Considering the current one included four chancellors, three fiscal events, one reversal of a fiscal event, a near meltdown of the pensions system and substantial tax changes, there’s quite a lot for investors to get their heads around.

On 6 April, high earners will pay substantially more tax as the threshold for the 45 per cent additional rate falls by nearly £25,000. However, for pension savers, there’s significant beneficial change as allowances and thresholds are increased or scrapped. Investors, though, face paying more as generous tax-free limits are cut.

Investors’ Chronicle takes you through all the major changes this week, and how to make sure your income, savings and investments are not negatively affected.

