Every tax change happening this week – and how to beat them

Thursday marks the beginning of the latest tax year. Considering the current one included four chancellors, three fiscal events, one reversal of a fiscal event, a near meltdown of the pensions system and substantial tax changes, there’s quite a lot for investors to get their heads around.

On 6 April, high earners will pay substantially more tax as the threshold for the 45 per cent additional rate falls by nearly £25,000. However, for pension savers, there’s significant beneficial change as allowances and thresholds are increased or scrapped. Investors, though, face paying more as generous tax-free limits are cut.

Investors’ Chronicle takes you through all the major changes this week, and how to make sure your income, savings and investments are not negatively affected.

Additional-rate threshold From 6 April, workers will pay the 45 per cent additional rate of tax on income above £125,140, down from £150,000. Someone earning £150,000 a year will now pay nearly £1,250 more in tax every year, according to AJ Bell. However, there are ways workers can cut their income and protect themselves from paying more tax. Leonora Walters explains all in this piece: Clever ways to drop down a tax band

Frozen tax bands Until recently it was common for tax thresholds to rise in line with inflation, thus keeping the same types of earners in each segment of tax. However, as part of a series of money-making measures announced by then Chancellor Rishi Sunak and doubled down by his three-down successor Jeremy Hunt, thresholds will be frozen until 2028. So from April 6, the personal tax allowance, the higher rate tax allowance and the personal savings allowance will remain the same. This can have serious implications for workers and savers as their tax bills rise disproportionately as their income does. Salary at start of 2021/22 tax year Total tax due with frozen allowances (from 2022/23 to 2027/28) Total tax due with inflation-linked allowances (from 2022/23 to 2027/28) Difference £33,000 £27,378 £24,821 £2,557 10% £50,000 £53,265 £46,695 £6,570 14% £75,000 £117,602 £104,818 £12,783 12% Val Cipriani explains how “fiscal drag” works and how you can beat it: How bad is the ‘fiscal drag’ for your pocket?