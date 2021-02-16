/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors

COMPANIES 

Will the 2021 takeover surge continue?

Will the 2021 takeover surge continue?

By Alex Newman , Nilushi Karunaratne, Harriet Clarfelt and James Norrington

  • With UK equities looking cheap relative to their global counterparts, private equity has been on a shopping spree
  • The financial services sector has proved a particularly fertile hunting ground for takeovers

Join our community of smart investors

Subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access:

  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Actionable commentary, ideas and portfolios
  • Tools and data to help you manage and track investments.
  • Help managing your portfolio 
Explore subscription options
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

Sign in

More on Companies

  1. Safestore raises earnings expectations after occupancy boost

  2. Glencore brings back dividend on earnings strength

  3. Pan African capitalises on gold's ascent

Most read today

  1. COMPANIES 

    Sound: prove and sell

  2. Archive 

    New data for investors

  3. COMPANIES 

    Aussie booster for Victoria

  4. OPINION 

    Bargain shares 2013

  5. Small Companies 

    Four potential small cap bargains

More on Companies

COMPANIES 

Safestore raises earnings expectations after occupancy boost

The self-storage specialist benefited from strong UK performance during the first quarter

Safestore raises earnings expectations after occupancy boost

COMPANIES 

Glencore brings back dividend on earnings strength

Glencore brings back dividend on earnings strength

COMPANIES 

Pan African capitalises on gold's ascent

Pan African capitalises on gold's ascent

COMPANIES 

Kerry mulls exit from dairy

Kerry mulls exit from dairy

COMPANIES 

News Review 16 Feb: Dividend bonanza for mining investors

News Review 16 Feb: Dividend bonanza for mining investors

More from News

Economics 

The US inflation danger

Even if US inflation rises only a little, it could be a big problem for investors.

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Other Assets 

Investors are right to favour Taylor Wimpey's rivals

The shares have generated lower gains than peers since the March equity market crash

Emma Powell

Funds & Inv Trusts 

What the wealth preservation investment trusts are telling us

What the wealth preservation investment trusts are telling us

COMPANIES 

Safestore raises earnings expectations after occupancy boost

Safestore raises earnings expectations after occupancy boost

COMPANIES 

Glencore brings back dividend on earnings strength

Glencore brings back dividend on earnings strength

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now