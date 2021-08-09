ETF watch: the big trends from Q2

Activity in the ETF space over the second quarter shows how investors are attempting to address the inflation threat

Separately, recent ETF launches range from Covid recovery plays to carbon offset products

With the IC’s Top 50 ETFs list and a separate round-up of thematic options both out last month, our latest quarterly analysis of trends in the sector has been somewhat delayed for the sake of variety. But the second instalment of our quarterly “ETF watch” series reveals how investors are using passive funds to navigate some of the biggest market trends of the year.

Flows into ETFs fell in Q2, but this should be seen in the context of two extremely strong previous quarters. Some of the most in demand ETFs this time round were old favourites which have run into rockier times in early 2021: the most popular of Morningstar’s ETF categories were global and US large-cap funds targeting a mix of investment factors. When it came to individual funds, some of the most heavily bought names were mainstream and ESG-themed US equity ETFs, suggesting the world’s biggest market has not exactly fallen out of fashion. Equally, some investors turned back to one of the decade's leading investment styles: some €1.2bn went into quality factor ETFs in Q2, a turnaround from a net outflow of €0.19bn in the previous quarter.