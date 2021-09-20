/
Impairments wipe out Wilmington's profits

Company writes down value of healthcare business hit by pandemic
September 20, 2021
  • Regulatory and compliance market becomes company's main focus
  • Debt reduction creates merger opportunities, broker says 

Given the increased focus on compliance by financial institutions since the global financial crisis, it makes sense for information and training company Wilmington (WIL) to increase its focus on that part of the market. Its pivot is taking time to reach profitability, though. In the 12 months to June, it cut some business lines, such as companies offering continuous professional development training to lawyers, a UK healthcare business and a pension fund service to charities as it sought to tighten its focus.

