The Aim 100 2021: 60-51

60. Alliance Pharma Alliance Pharma (APH) has a simple strategy: acquire the rights to consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products with untapped potential and expand their geographical reach and brand awareness. By repeating the process, the Chippenham-headquartered group aims to take out costs, find synergies with its marketing and sales channels and continually refresh its portfolio.

Although it counts an 80-plus stable of brands, four consumer products account for more than half of the top line. These include scar treatment Kelo-cote, sales of which rose 54 per cent to £21.9m in the six months to June, and Amberen, a menopause supplement acquired for $110m in 2020.

The model has also delivered for long-term shareholders: on a total return basis, the stock has returned more than 300 per cent over the past decade, a threefold outperformance of the FTSE All-Share. Management’s next test is to ensure Amberen sales pay off the deal. The track record should inspire confidence, although a forward price-to-sales ratio of three looks about fair given growing product concentration. Hold. AN