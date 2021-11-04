The Aim 100 2021: 90 to 81

90. Seeing Machines Seeing Machines (SEE) is behind an artificial intelligence-driven system that monitors drivers and pilots for signs of fatigue, boredom, distraction or other potentially dangerous situations. The company, headquartered in Canberra, Australia, remains heavily lossmaking. Its full-year accounts for the year ending June 2020 show pre-tax losses of A$45.5m (£24.8m) on revenue of A$40m, but a recent trading update said it expects an 18 per cent increase in sales to A$47.3m until June 2021.

The company makes its money through royalty payments in installed vehicles and through aftermarket sales. It expects royalties to rise “sharply” in the next two to three years given that systems have now been installed in more than 100,000 vehicles. It also recently opened a European sales office after winning contracts in the UK with operators such as coach company National Express (NEX) and Trams of London. Its share price has gained 29 per cent this year to 9.6p, valuing the business at about £372m. Broker Cenkos Securities has a Buy recommendation on the stock, but even under its forecast of an 80 per cent uplift in revenue over the next two years it won’t quite break even. Hold. MF