The Aim 100 2021: 70 to 61

70. Renalytix

Renalytix (RENX) is the kind of company London’s junior market was designed for. Its core product, a kidney disease diagnostic platform called KidneyIntelX, puts it at the bleeding edge of AI-led healthcare, data analytics and cloud-based digital medicine. A slew of peer-reviewed citations, breakthrough designation from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and testing contracts with leading hospitals have led to a sixfold rerating in the shares since their 2018 spin-out from EKF Diagnostics (EKF).

Investors can expect more catalysts, including FDA approval, reimbursement, new partnerships and testing data. What’s missing, naturally, are reasonable projections for cash generation.