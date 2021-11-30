/
Slimmer post-Viridor Pennon boosts dividend

Even the water utility felt the heat from the staycation trend, with water and waste infrastructure in the south-west of England feeling the added use over the summer
November 30, 2021
  • Investor payouts continue with 5 per cent higher interim dividend, after Viridor sale special payout earlier this year
  • Inflation impacts expected to be outweighed by regulated capital value (RCV) increases in the coming years

While visitors to the south-west of England clogged up the region's narrow country lanes with their Range Rovers over the summer, water utility Pennon (PNN) was also worried about blockages: the South West Water and Bristol Water owner said it had had to “mitigate surges” in the network that came from “significant levels of tourism seen in 2021”, to avoid flooding and wastewater issues. 

