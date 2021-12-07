/
Mercia takes the fair value gains

The Big State is back if government disbursements are any guide
December 7, 2021
  • Mercia rides on the back of fair value increases
  • Government is becoming more activist

Mercia Asset Management (MERC) would have been hard pressed to put in a bad half-year performance after market conditions helped float the fair value of its various direct venture investments. The asset manager, which has partnerships with 19 universities and regional offices around the country, has been a beneficiary of the UK government’s rediscovered appetite for direct investment. Since its half year-end, Mercia has received £26m in disbursements from the government’s pet Northern Powerhouse Investment funds to funnel towards potential venture capital projects.

