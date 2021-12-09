Mettler-Toledo knows its end markets

Flexible sales focus underpins business through the pandemic

Long-term debt levels a cause for concern even as free cash flow expands

In economics, the multiplier effect describes how an injection of new capital, be it in the form of exports or government spending, can boost national income because a proportion of the capital will itself be spent, creating income for businesses and individuals. Unfortunately, that didn’t play out during the early part of the pandemic because much of the new capital that made its way into the economy was earmarked for businesses effectively on life support due to earlier government intervention to ward off the virus.

Well, 20 months on and we’re apparently none the healthier, while the number of corporate insolvencies recorded in the UK rose by a quarter during Q3. But there might be a lesson in all of this for investors, or at least a steer on which business models have proved resilient during a crisis – a key consideration, as the pandemic has shown.