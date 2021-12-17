Bonds hope to confound the doubters once again

​​​​​​Worries about inflation are yet to be quashed, as are concerns about the outlook for government bonds

By contrast, can high-yield bonds carry on their hot streak?

The terms we use most can be telling, especially in the midst of a pandemic. "Unprecedented" did the rounds in 2020, while FTSE 100 bosses referred to "resilience" so often that the IC's Alex Newman was able to chart the frequency of its appearance against share price performance. Fast forward to late 2021, and the body behind the Oxford English Dictionary has opted for "vax" as its latest Word of the Year.

It’s a choice that says volumes about how far we have come in the pandemic. But if the world is slowly getting to grips with Covid-19, one potential Word of the Year for the investment community in 2021 points to a triumph of hope over reality.