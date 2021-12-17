/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
funds & inv trusts

Bonds hope to confound the doubters once again

Fixed income has shown it can weather some storms, but rising inflation means nervy times for the asset class
Bonds hope to confound the doubters once again
December 17, 2021
  • ​​​​​​Worries about inflation are yet to be quashed, as are concerns about the outlook for government bonds
  • By contrast, can high-yield bonds carry on their hot streak?

The terms we use most can be telling, especially in the midst of a pandemic. "Unprecedented" did the rounds in 2020, while FTSE 100 bosses referred to "resilience" so often that the IC's Alex Newman was able to chart the frequency of its appearance against share price performance. Fast forward to late 2021, and the body behind the Oxford English Dictionary has opted for "vax" as its latest Word of the Year.

It’s a choice that says volumes about how far we have come in the pandemic. But if the world is slowly getting to grips with Covid-19, one potential Word of the Year for the investment community in 2021 points to a triumph of hope over reality.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data