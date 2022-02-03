THG director joins the sell-off

THG (THG) is having a rough time of things. The ecommerce specialist’s shares have lost more than 80 per cent of their value over the past year amidst mixed results, market uncertainty over plans to spin out its beauty business, corporate governance concerns and asset manager BlackRock halving its stake.

The company’s recent trading update, for the fourth quarter to 31 December, didn’t help. While THG announced record annual revenue of £2.2bn, it advised it would miss profit margin targets. The adjusted margin before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation will be around 7.4-7.7 per cent, against market forecasts of 7.9 per cent, a downgrade the company pinned on 90 basis points of “adverse foreign currency movements”.

Market excitement over the company’s technology services division, Ingenuity, has dimmed somewhat, despite year-on-year sales growth of 43 per cent. Japanese conglomerate SoftBank holds an option to buy a 20 per cent stake, although this looks increasingly remote.