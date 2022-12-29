/
Ashley bets on Frasers’ future

Mike Ashley bets on the retailer's prospects
December 29, 2022

Mike Ashley, founder and majority shareholder of Frasers (FRAS), has put a bet on the future share price of the retailer after a slide following its half-year results.

Frasers’ shares closed 9 per cent lower on 8 December, despite the company announcing a 53 per cent increase in pre-tax profit to £285mn and a 13 per cent increase in revenue in its results for the half-year to 23 October. The shares fell as the company highlighted a ‘challenging’ macroeconomic environment, although it stuck to its full-year adjusted pre-tax profit forecast of £450mn-£500mn.

Ashley took the opportunity to place a spread bet, taking an interest in 100,000 shares at the prevailing price of 815p a share. This interest is funded, at least in part, through Ashley’s sale of put options on 500,000 shares. The options have an expiry date of September 2023 and a strike price of 900p.

