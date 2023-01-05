Petrofac directors buy the dip

As the 86 per cent slide in Petrofac’s (PFC) share price between 2018 and 2022 indicates, there have been plenty more sellers than buyers of its shares in recent years. There are well-documented reasons for this. In October 2021, the Serious Fraud Office secured convictions against the energy services company for seven counts of bribery.

Petrofac admitted its executives paid £32mn of bribes to win oil contracts worth around £2.6bn in Iraq, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Former chief executive Ayman Asfari, who first brought the company to the stock market in 2005, resigned in the midst of the scandal in 2020, although he remained on the board as a non-executive. The company brought in ex-Shell executive Sami Iskander as his replacement early in 2021 but then announced in November 2022 will move on “to pursue other interests”. He will be replaced from April this year by Tareq Kawash, currently a divisional head at Houston-based McDermott International (US:MCDIF).