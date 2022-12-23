Telecom Plus chair makes big disposal

Telecom Plus (TEP) offers comparatively cheap deals on energy bills by bundling it with internet and house insurance, and customers have flooded in this year. In the six months to 30 September, revenue was up 52 per cent to £562mn against the previous year while adjusted pre-tax profit increased 23 per cent to £32mn. This was driven by an annualised customer growth rate of about 24 per cent.

The company saves money on advertising by relying on word-of-mouth marketing. Payments are given to customers that recommend friends – and squeezed budgets will encourage an increase in recommendations. Not only will the recommendation save the new customer money on energy bills, but it will also put extra cash in the pocket of the existing customer. So Telecom Plus looks well-placed in a cost of living crisis. However, attracting customers in desperate need of cheaper utilities could increase the number of customer defaults next year. Management says it has no more bad debt than other energy providers, but this could conceivably change.

Telecom Plus shares currently trade on a forward price/earnings ratio of 21. This is expensive for a utility, and with its share price up 38 per cent in the year to date there is a chance it is reaching a valuation peak. This could have informed chairman Charles Wigoder, his wife, and his family foundation in their decision to sell £62mn-worth of shares in a placing at the start of December.