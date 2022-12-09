/
director deals

Jet2 chairman lands over £40mn

The Jet2 executive chairman retains an 18.3 per cent stake
December 9, 2022

Philip Meeson, who has built Jet2 (JET2) into a significant player in the low-cost air travel market, has cashed out some of his investment in the airline he first bought into nearly 40 years ago. At that time, Express Air Services was a freight business ferrying fresh flowers, mail and other cargo from the Channel Islands into a series of UK airports. Meeson went on to float the company in 1991, but it didn’t begin carrying passengers until Jet2.com was launched in 2003.

The company has experienced some turbulence since, not least during the pandemic when it suffered a loss of more than £600mn over a 24-month period. However, it is now more bullish about its prospects, recently adding an order for 35 new aircraft from Airbus.

The airline’s interim results last month were strong enough to revive the shares. After more than halving from a peak of £14.34 in February to £6.39 in mid-October, they crept back above £10 a share as the company reported a £451mn pre-tax profit on the back of an eightfold hike in revenue to £3.57bn. Meeson, and a trust associated with him, sold more than £42mn-worth of shares between 24 November and 1 December (the first half of the sale was reported in last week’s IC). The sales were made to “diversify his investment portfolio”. No further disposals are planned in the immediate future. Big share sales by Meeson are not that unusual – he sold around £22.5mn-worth of shares this time last year. He retains an 18.3 per cent stake.

Buys    
CompanyDirector/PDMRDatePrice (p)Aggregate value (£)
Alien MetalsRod McIllree (ch)28 Nov 220.3154,000
Alien MetalsTroy Whittaker28 Nov 220.3          35,000
Alien MetalsLloyd Edmunds28 Nov 220.3          35,000
Georgia Capital David Morrison23-25 Nov 22756        264,477
HiscoxAki Hussain (ce)25 Nov 221,004100,400
HostmoreStephen Welker28 Nov 2213          52,417
IntercedeRoyston Hoggarth (ch)01 Dec 225125,450
Litigation Capital ManagementJonathan Moulds (ch)25 Nov 2270        260,700
LloydsCatherine Turner30 Nov 2247198,994
LXI ReitSimon Lee29 Nov 22118        100,000
MarloweCharles Skinner30 Nov 22500100,000
MarloweAdam Councell (cfo)01 Dec 2250331,035
Origin EnterprisesSean Coyle (ce)28 Nov 22323 † 35,783 † 
Pressure Technologies Nicholas Salmon (ch) **02-Dec-223030,000
Real Estate InvestorsPaul Bassi (ce)01 Dec 22281,058,541
Real Estate InvestorsMarcus Daly (cfo)01 Dec 2228280,000
ShearwaterPhil Higgins (ceo) *29-30 Nov 229596,580
WH Smith Marion Sears28 Nov 221,399          20,981
Windar PhotonicsJørgen Korsgaard Jensen (ce) **29 Nov 2215        100,000
Windar PhotonicsJohan Blach Petersen **29 Nov 221562,000
Windar PhotonicsPaul Hodges **29 Nov 221598,130
Sells    
CompanyDirector/PDMRDatePrice (p)Aggregate value (£)
BritvicPaul Graham24 Nov 22787        117,975
BurberryJulie Brown (cfo / coo)30 Nov 222,150344,000
Georgia CapitalGiorgi Alpaidze (cfo)30 Nov 22755302,000
James CropperMark Cropper (ch) *01 Dec 22910300,000
Jet2Philip Meeson (ch)30 Nov-01 Dec994   19,882,125
Keystone Law GroupWilliam Robins25 Nov 22433259,800
ReachSimon Fuller (cfo)25 Nov 2211855,442
SercoRupert Soames (ce)24 Nov 221703,197,737
Smurfit KappaJames Lawrence28-30 Nov 222,999 †4,198,129 †
*Spouse/Family/Close Associate. ** placing / open offer † Converted from € / $ 

