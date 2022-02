Retail sales grew 4.6 per cent as customers made more orders but reduced basket size

Recent investment in robo-warehouses expected to win more grocery partnerships in 2022

IC TIP: Hold

This past year has humbled tech-savvy grocer Ocado (OCDO). The online supermarket caught investors’ attention in March 2020 on the back of a lockdown-fuelled rise in digital shopping – causing the shares to shoot up by 150 per cent from pre-pandemic levels.