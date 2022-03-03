/
A salute to Admiral

A benign claims environment and reserve releases cemented Admiral’s strong 2021 performance
March 3, 2022
  • Reserve releases boost the bottom line
  • Market outlook still uncertain post-FCA pricing ban

A major change to insurance pricing policies could have signalled a tricky year for Admiral (ADM), as it adapted to the ban on so-called “price walking” – essentially charging loyal customers more for staying put – after a crackdown on the practice by the regulator. Full-year results provided a first look at how insurers like Admiral will adapt their business models to account for less written new business.

To continue reading...
