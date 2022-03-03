/
Persimmon profits from record-high house prices

The housebuilder anticipates higher house prices will continue to balance out rising costs in 2022
March 3, 2022
  • Higher house completions and higher sale prices mitigated cost pressures in 2021
  • Rising interest rates and removal of government support could dampen housing market in the coming year

Persimmon (PSN) managed to pass on rising costs of raw materials and labour to new homebuyers, pushing pre-tax profits up by 24 per cent in 2021. This gave the shares a welcome 5 per cent lift on results day, but they still remain a good 15 per cent below their year-open as the prospect of a new government levy dragged on the UK housebuilding sector.

