Capital exec cuts stake as shares rise

Capital’s (CAPD) shares are sitting around their all-time high, and are up by over 60 per cent over the past year. The mining equipment provider, which is headquartered in Mauritius, saw its shares briefly retreat after releasing its latest full-year results in March, but they have since spiked.

Those results – for the 2021 financial year – benefited from improvements in rig fleet utilisation and robust non-drilling postings. Revenue soared by 68 per cent to $227mn (£173mn), as utilisation hit 75 per cent against the prior year’s 59 per cent, and mining services, aided by the Sukari gold mine in Egypt outperforming contract targets, helped non-drilling sales contribute over a fifth of total revenue.

David Payne, commercial executive, has benefited from the company’s recent performance and the share price movement. He sold half a million shares at 96p a share on 25 March, which came shortly after he offloaded 1mn shares on 22 March at 95p a pop. This means that he has sold £1.4mn-worth of shares in recent weeks.