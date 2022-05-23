Kainos sacrifices margins for growth

Revenue growth driven by strong market

Cash conversion falls

IT services business Kainos (KNOS) is benefiting from strong underlying demand for digital transformation both from the public and private sectors. The company is split between two services. Digital services is a generalised service, which helps customers digitise their businesses and utilise their data. Then there is the Workday practice, which helps customers deploy and test their Workday software. Workday is a separate HR and finance software business that has a partnership with Kainos.