Dr Martens on strong footing despite inflation

Further growth relies on expanding direct-to-consumer channels

Repair and resale operation in the pipeline

It would appear that Dr Martens (DOCS) is finally hitting its stride after a somewhat rocky start to life as a listed company. On the day of its IPO in January 2021, the iconic bootmaker’s shares were offered to investors at 450p each–and they’ve been trading below this figure since last July (losing 56 per cent of their value across the year-to-date). Jitters around inflation have naturally left markets lukewarm on growth stocks, but the pessimism around Dr Martens may yet prove to be unwarranted.