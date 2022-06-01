/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
results

Dr Martens on strong footing despite inflation

Successful ecommerce strategy helped the bootmaker cope in a difficult climate
Dr Martens on strong footing despite inflation
June 1, 2022
  • Further growth relies on expanding direct-to-consumer channels
  • Repair and resale operation in the pipeline

It would appear that Dr Martens (DOCS) is finally hitting its stride after a somewhat rocky start to life as a listed company. On the day of its IPO in January 2021, the iconic bootmaker’s shares were offered to investors at 450p each–and they’ve been trading below this figure since last July (losing 56 per cent of their value across the year-to-date). Jitters around inflation have naturally left markets lukewarm on growth stocks, but the pessimism around Dr Martens may yet prove to be unwarranted.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data