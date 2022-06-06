Alternative income trusts delivering the goods

Many alternative asset trusts continue to offer decent yields

Diversifying across different alternative assets helps to mitigate their risks

With an economic downturn likely, you should be cautious about trusts which use capital to pay income

With share prices tumbling, one silver lining for many investment portfolios has come in the form of rising equity dividends (see 'Income plays from around the world' IC,11.03.22). The UK market has staged a fierce recovery in terms of its payouts while global peers are also proving to be a good source of income.

We’ve previously noted that this could all change given that payouts have, to an extent, depended on the likes of mining companies and financials. But there is still hope elsewhere: alternative assets of different stripes have paid out nicely so far this year, with trusts in the relevant sectors often continuing to offer juicy dividend yields.