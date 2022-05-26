Rules for starter Sipps

Liberating as it might feel, populating a self-invested personal pension (Sipp) can come with all manner of pitfalls. From the most experienced investors to novices, those starting up a Sipp should be mindful of several issues that commonly crop up – from individuals misjudging their own risk appetite to having too many holdings or too little diversification.

This is an issue the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) touched on last year when it warned that individuals using non-workplace pensions were struggling to make the best decisions. “They may end up with investments that are not appropriately diversified and with too much or too little risk,” the regulator said.

The FCA has therefore floated the idea of diversified default investment options for those who lack the experience or time to choose the right investments. While Investors’ Chronicle readers are likely to have a much more engaged approach, it's worth envisaging how a starter Sipp might look and reiterating some good practices for those who have recently opened one. These basic considerations can help avert future conundrums.