How to build a better Sipp

In our special report on Sipps, we examine how to make the most of these tax-efficient vehicles and how to tweak asset allocations in a challenging market
May 26, 2022

With the global stock market falling 15 per cent in the first four and a half months of the year, investors who have watched their retirement savings dwindle might understandably feel concerned. Add to that inflation hitting 9 per cent in the UK last month and many people might be re-evaluating the wealth stored in their pension. 

Bonds haven’t helped derisk portfolios, either. Vanguard’s LifeStrategy 20% Equity fund, which holds 80 per cent in bonds, has fallen by more than its LifeStrategy 100% Equity counterpart so far this year – despite being branded as ‘lower risk’. 

The good news, however, is that those in the accumulation phase of their investment journey can afford to ride out the short-term vagaries of markets. Bear markets are normal – the S&P 500 has had 26 since 1928, according to analysis by Hartford funds, falling by an average of 36 per cent each time. 

