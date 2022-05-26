How to build a better Sipp

With the global stock market falling 15 per cent in the first four and a half months of the year, investors who have watched their retirement savings dwindle might understandably feel concerned. Add to that inflation hitting 9 per cent in the UK last month and many people might be re-evaluating the wealth stored in their pension.

Bonds haven’t helped derisk portfolios, either. Vanguard’s LifeStrategy 20% Equity fund, which holds 80 per cent in bonds, has fallen by more than its LifeStrategy 100% Equity counterpart so far this year – despite being branded as ‘lower risk’.

The good news, however, is that those in the accumulation phase of their investment journey can afford to ride out the short-term vagaries of markets. Bear markets are normal – the S&P 500 has had 26 since 1928, according to analysis by Hartford funds, falling by an average of 36 per cent each time.