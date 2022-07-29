/
IAG back in the black despite airport issues

Numbers would be even more impressive save for airport staffing issues
July 29, 2022
  • Airport staffing issues slow capacity build
  • Strengthening European short haul numbers

Airports across the globe have been in turmoil due to ongoing staff shortages, so it’s easy to forget that passenger numbers are firmly in recovery mode. International Consolidated Airlines (IAG) crept back into profit in the second quarter of this year, reporting an operating profit of €293mn (£248mn) against a loss of €967mn in 2Q 2021. Passenger revenue for the half-year came in at €7.6bn, against €1.14bn in 2021.

