Government scraps dividend tax increase ahead of mini-Budget

Two early announcements have set the scene for a tax-cutting mini-Budget.

A statement on Thursday afternoon revealed that the chancellor will reverse the 1.25 percentage point increase to income tax on dividends first introduced in April 2022 as part of the scrapping of the health and social care levy. The dividend tax cut will come into effect from April 2023 and is expected to save dividend taxpayers an average of £345 next year.

The Treasury said that the reversal of the dividend tax rise “signals renewed support for entrepreneurs and investors as part of the government’s drive to grow the economy and improve the standard of life for families across the UK”.