Mini-Budget: Government counting on low tax zones to boost regional growth

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng announced the creation of low tax “investment zones” in today’s mini budget – an event already deemed the UK’s biggest tax cutting event in 50 years.

The government has reported that it’s in early discussions with 38 local authorities in England about establishing investment zones, which will feature streamlined planning processes to release land for development. Up to 12 places will ultimately receive the designation. Lawmakers also said they will work with the UK’s devolved administrations to set up investment zones across the country.

Within the zones, designated areas will benefit from 100 per cent business rates relief on newly occupied or expanded premises. Companies in the investment zones will receive stamp duty relief on land purchased for commercial or residential development, as well as a zero rate for employer national insurance contributions on new employee earnings up to £50,270 a year.