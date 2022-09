Government scraps additional rate of income tax

Stamp duty thresholds rise for property purchases

The UK's highest earners will see their tax burden reduced thanks to the government’s decision to scrap the additional rate of income tax and the dividend additional rate.

Starting from April 2023, annual income above £150,000 will be taxed at the 40 per cent higher income tax rate, the same level that currently applies between £50,271 and £150,000, rather than the current level of 45 per cent.