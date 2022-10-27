C&C gloomy on second-half prospects

Prices and volumes on the rise

Operating margin expands

Investors in premium booze company C&C (CCR) will be raising a glass to their lips after the Magners, Bulmers, and Tennent’s maker confirmed it is going to start paying dividends again next year. These results would suggest that things are now looking cautiously up for the business, after the pandemic led to the collapse of its on-trade revenues, but while this was a strong first half the shares fell by 3 per cent on results day after management flagged challenging post-period trading.