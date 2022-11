Adjusted operating profit up 13 per cent to £221mn

Net debt increases to £1.1bn

The amount of activity taking place at distributor DCC (DCC) can perhaps best be demonstrated purely by looking at its net debt figure. Excluding leases, it has climbed by around £360mn over the past six months and nearly £730mn over the past year, to £782mn. Including leases, it stands at £1.12bn.