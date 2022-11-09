The cost of strikes

Last month, Royal Mail revealed that three days of strike action by postal workers had cost the business £70mn. It even added – with some hyperbole – that customers moving elsewhere to avoid future strikes could result in the adjusted operating loss growing from £350mn to £450mn for the full financial year.

Royal Mail – now officially known as International Distributions Services (IDS) – is keen to emphasise the damage inflicted by industrial action in a bid to make it stop. However, the financial impact of strikes on other sectors is less well documented. This makes sense in the rail industry, where government contracts shield train operators from virtually all cost and revenue risk. Most companies don’t have that luxury, however, and investors should keep a close eye on unhappy workplaces.

BT’s divided network