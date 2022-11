Revenue climbs 48 per cent

Property values increase

The world of commercial real estate has taken a beating since Sirius Real Estate’s (SRE) last set of results, but the outlook for this particular real estate investment trust remains rosy. Despite rising interest rates putting off prospective buyers and thereby knocking down property values across the board, Sirius has nevertheless recorded a £26.8mn gain in the value of its assets in the six months to 30 September this year.