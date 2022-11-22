Helical's valuation drops and vacancy rises

Reits hit by valuation drops

Questions around future demand for office space

You can add Helical (HLCL) to the growing list of real-estate investment trusts (Reits) which posted a drop in pre-tax profit this month. Helical and several other Reits – including fellow London office landlords British Land (BLND) and Landsec (LAND) – all recorded a downturn with BLND and LAND both swinging to a loss. In all those cases, the story has been the same: rising interest rates have put off buyers and led to a fall in property values.