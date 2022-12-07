Today's Markets: Stocks mixed as China eases covid rules

China edges towards lifting restrictions

Oil continues to drop

UK house prices fall at fastest pace since financial crisis

Chinese authorities moved to relax all kinds of restrictions, accelerating a move to end zero covid policies... this indicates that a full exit is going to occur in early 2023 rather than in the second half as detailed in our recent Watchlist forecasts, to follow. Good for risk you would think but I feel a lot of this is now discounted by the market… no relief for oil which has sunk to a fresh YTD low. The market is going to be even tighter next year and it’s hard to fathom why it’s dropping so much.

Mixed start to trade for European equities; London up a bit, the rest flat to negative at the open. Stocks on Wall Street fell for a fourth day, the S&P 500 dropping 1.44 per cent to 3,941, while the Nasdaq dropped 2 per cent. Markets want to go higher but everyone is looking at inflation and wondering whether it’s going to be far stickier than markets currently price… (hint: I am sure it will be).