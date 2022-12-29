The case for emerging markets

Dani Rodrik, one of the half dozen or so superstars of economics, labelled it “mindless globalisation” – the mass export of blue-collar jobs from the rich world, where labour was expensive, to the poor world, where it was cheap.

According to Rodrik, now at Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government, this process peaked in the late 1990s. Thereafter, additional dismantling of barriers to trade and attempts to push globalisation further seemed to be “motivated primarily by the objective of enriching certain groups rather than expanding the size of the overall pie”, he wrote last year in a paper on trade and inequality.

Rodrik had been banging on about globalisation’s downside since the 1990s without anyone beyond academia taking much notice. Nowadays, however, his views have become mainstream – trade is good, but more trade is not necessarily better and globalisation as an end in itself is probably downright bad.