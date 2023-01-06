/
US tech now presents value opportunities

Slowing growth and macro challenges have brought down ratings from heady heights
January 6, 2023
  • Meta is cheapest big-tech play
  • Major job cuts in progress

Shares in the US technology giants have undergone a significant de-rating amidst the market’s transition from growth to value, with some previously highly-rated companies now priced at a lower multiple than the wider S&P 500 universe.

Technology stocks endured a torrid 2022, with rising interest rates depressing future cash flow expectations and driving share price slumps. Meanwhile, the sector has kicked off 2023 facing legal headaches and are cutting jobs as the economic environment worsens.

