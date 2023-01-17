Today's Markets: Warning signs over 'stagflation'

Equities got off to a soft start in Europe as we await the return of US traders to their desks later today. Not much movement at the open with data from China weighing a bit, while on the other hand German inflation figures are arguably helping sentiment.

The World Economic Forum in Davos gets into full swing today with the International Monetary Fund saying growth will bottom out this year and pick up in 2024. Germany’s ZEW economic sentiment report is due soon and later we hear from the Fed’s John Williams and the Empire State manufacturing index. Goldman and Morgan Stanley continue bank earnings on Wall Street later.

UK inflation