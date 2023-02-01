/
Today's Markets: The fallacy of rising markets
February 1, 2023

Ain’t nothing but the Fed today. It is all but certain to raise rates by 0.25 percentage points but the complacency we see sets up for a volatility-driven event if Powell pushes back hard – and why not? There is no reason for the Fed to signal a pause – financial conditions have loosened considerably, inflation remains high, the labour market tight and commodity-linked inflation could be rearing its head again. However, as we have seen countless times, the market is willing to take a dovish read to just about anything the Fed says.

The sharp moves of the last two days on Wall Street indicate we are in the kind of market that will chop both bulls and bears, with the S&P 500 jumping almost 1.5 per cent yesterday after a similar move to the downside on Monday. 

BNP Paribas says the decline in volatility has meant algorithms are driving the rally. So stocks are up not because “investors” are more bullish but because the decline in volatility (VIX still sub-20) has triggered the algos to buy. What happens when the volatility returns?

