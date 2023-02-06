Latest results show big tech has lost its aura

All the share prices fell on the day of earnings

Cloud computing growth slowed significantly

Apple (US:APPl), Alphabet (US:GOOGL) and Amazon (US:AMZN) results all disappointed as demand for consumer electronics and advertising continues to weaken in the face of slower economic growth. Apple, which had been holding up well compared with the rest of technology industry, saw its revenue fall for the first time in three-and-a-half years.

Analysts had expected Apple’s revenue to drop by 2 per cent in the three months to December, but instead it fell 5 per cent. iPhone sales dropped 8 per cent while Mac sales were down nearly 30 per cent. Chief executive Tim Cook blamed Covid disruptions, “which significantly impacted the supply of iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max”. The Foxconn plant in China that assembles iPhones was hit by Covid lockdowns and protests during the autumn. Things have since settled down, but Apple is aware of the concentration risk of manufacturing so much in China and has been moving some of its assembly to India.