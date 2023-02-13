Investors return to tech stocks despite poor results

Fund managers are struggling to find the right price for technology stocks, although US retail investors are happily buying back into tech stocks as falling inflation expectations have provided a tailwind for the country's equities since the turn of the year. This is despite several profit guidance misses from the biggest technology companies, which are cutting tens of thousands of jobs and dialling back some growth spending.

Currently, the receding fear of intrenched inflation is winning out. After a miserable 2022, the S&P 500 is up 7 per cent and the Nasdaq has risen 13 per cent so far this year. This rally has been driven by a few of last year’s unloved companies. Netflix (US:NFLX) , Tesla (US:TSLA) and Meta (US:META) are up 18 per cent, 40 per cent and 82 per cent respectively. The Ark Innovation ETF (ARKK), which was a symbol of the tech stock bubble in 2021 when it hit over $150 (£125) a share before crumbling to $30 by the end of 2022, is now back up almost 30 per cent year-to-date. Even Coinbase (COIN), the cryptocurrency exchange, is up 70 per cent this year (it remains down by the same percentage in the past 12 months, however).

Blue Whale Growth managing partner Stephen Yiu is sceptical the underlying investment case for many of these businesses has changed this year. “Has Netflix’s earnings fundamentals for the next five years changed? Probably not but it is still up a lot,” he said.