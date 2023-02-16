/
Outlook for nuclear stocks is looking brighter

The European Union's proposed ban on Russian supplies a boon for the uranium price
February 16, 2023

A looming embargo on nuclear fuel supplies from Russia could lead to much higher uranium prices as the long-term outlook for nuclear energy strengthens thanks to the surge in spending on zero-emissions technology. 

The EU’s 10th sanctions package against Russia is set to include an embargo on enriched uranium supplies that are “very significant for Western nuclear plants, including those in the US, France and several Eastern European countries”, according to Citi analyst Arkady Gevorkyan.

The European Parliament recently passed a resolution calling for sanctions to be broadened to include Russia state-owned nuclear energy firm Rosatom, and reiterated its call for “an immediate and full embargo on imports of fossil fuel and uranium from Russia”.

