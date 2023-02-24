/
BA owner returns to profit

The airline group is celebrating “sustained leisure demand” as holidaymakers return
February 24, 2023
  • €400mn paid for Air Europa
  • Profits expected to jump again this year 

International Consolidated Airlines (IAG) has turned its first full-year profit since the pandemic struck. The group, which owns British Airways, saw revenue almost triple to €23bn (£20bn) in the year to 31 December 2022 and reported an operating profit of €1.3bn. This compares with an operating loss of €2.8bn in 2021 and a €7.4bn loss the year before that. 

Management reported “strong recovery” in its core markets as Covid restrictions were lifted, driven by “sustained leisure demand”, which “drove revenue momentum and a return to profit with significantly positive operating cash flow”. Premium leisure proved particularly popular. 

