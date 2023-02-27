Why the pound isn’t rising even though interest rates are

Although interest rate changes trigger FX movements, policy changes and risk sentiment also play a part

A weak pound may boost overseas earnings, but is it a vote of no confidence in the UK economy?

Intuitively, the prospect of higher interest rates should bolster a domestic currency. But where rates will go next is not clear cut, and there are other factors at play, too.

Take the UK: on the one hand, falling energy prices and slowing inflation could mean that peak interest rates are already in sight. In last month’s monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting, the Bank of England (BoE) acknowledged that further rate hikes would “depend on evidence of more persistent” inflationary pressures. But since then economic growth has proved more resilient than expected – will this encourage the MPC to keep rates higher for longer?