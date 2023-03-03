Buffett counsels simplicity while lauding 'wonderful prices'

The yearly dissection of Berkshire Hathaway’s (US:BRK.B) annual report is now under way. The release of the Form 10-K provides investors with a window into significant portfolio changes during the year. These are normally few and far between, thus in keeping with the underlying investment philosophy. More saliently, it provides the head of the conglomerate holding company with a platform to express his views on the market and related themes. He may be in his 93rd year, but those views are still widely sought, even by those without a direct stake in the group.

In a year in which nearly every asset class came under the cosh, Berkshire Hathaway easily outperformed the S&P 500 by gaining nearly 4 per cent in 2022, against the latter’s 18.1 per cent decline. Given the febrile state of the global economy last year, it’s not difficult to appreciate why a value-based investing model proved resilient. Warren Buffett, a notable disciple of Benjamin Graham, generally restricts his investments to businesses he can easily analyse, with no or minimal net debt, and solid cash margins. In other words, exactly the sort of outfits that aren’t tipped off balance when interest rates take off. It also helps if they are in the habit of returning cash to shareholders.

If nothing else, Buffett and his long-term business partner, the sprightly 99-year-old Charlie Munger, can draw on unrivalled experience; he makes the remarkable point that he has been investing throughout one-third of US history. Yet the chairman’s statement was hardly valedictory in nature, even if he stressed the point that the conglomerate will still follow his “value” tenets whenever he and Munger decide to call it a day, or when a higher authority intervenes.