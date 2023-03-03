Stock markets are cancelling out higher interest rates

Interest rate increases are not transmitting to the real economy as expected

BoE MPC member says there is “more to do” on rate hikes

The Bank of England’s (BoE) base rate is both hugely powerful and relatively powerless. Though the main tool of monetary policy, the base rate only directly affects a very narrow set of financial institutions: the BoE has to rely on financial markets to pass the policy movement through to households and firms.

This ‘transmission’ takes place through a number of channels, including mortgage rates, changes to the exchange rate and movements in asset prices. But the passthrough isn’t instantaneous, and these transmission channels work with long lags. According to received wisdom, the impacts of monetary policy accumulate over time, taking 18-24 months to feed through to the inflation rate.